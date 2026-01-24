Strong NDA Is Tamil Nadu's Choice Over DMK's Corruption: PM Modi

PM Modi Slams DMK's 'Corruption and Dynasty Politics'

A strong and united National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is Tamil Nadu's preferred option, compared to the "corruption and dynasty politics" of the Dravidra Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"A strong and united NDA is Tamil Nadu's preferred option. People want good governance, not the corruption and dynasty politics of DMK!" PM Modi wrote, while he gave highlights of his Friday program on X.

PM Modi, during his rally, hit out at the ruling DMK-led alliance in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, saying the countdown for its exit has begun and a BJP-NDA government will be formed in the state.

'CMC Government' Jibe

Taking several jibes at the DMK, he said that the party has betrayed the trust of the people and alleged that it is involved in corruption. He said people are calling the "DMK government the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government".

"You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime'. The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power," he highlighted.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu has a government that lacks "democratic values and accountability".

CM Stalin Hits Back with 'Dappa Engine' Retort

However, Chief Minister MK Stalin also clapped back, taking a dig at the BJP's slogan of "double engine government", labelling it as "Dappa engine", stating that it "won't run" in Tamil Nadu.

"The 'Double Engine' that the Prime Minister speaks of as 'Dappa Engine' won't run in Tamil Nadu!" Stalin said in a post on X.

Responding to PM Modi's remarks in Madurantakam, Stalin claimed that the states without the BJP's "double engine" government are the ones "soaring high" in development.

