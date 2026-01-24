Digitrix Media Partners With AI Server Platform Developers To Deliver Industry-Specific Agentic AI Solutions Powered By Nvidia Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)



Digitrix Media partners with Apex Neural Systems to deliver industry-specific agentic AI solutionsDigitrix Media partners with Apex Neural Systems to deliver industry-specific agentic AI solutions powered by Nvidia technology. The collaboration targets real estate, healthcare, HVAC, and fitness sectors with no-code automation that translates plain English commands into functional AI tools. The partnership leverages Nvidia GPU infrastructure to enable businesses to deploy professional-grade AI solutions in minutes without technical barriers.

Hong Kong - Digitrix Media, an emerging agentic AI company specializing in no-code automation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with a consortium of AI server platform developers utilizing Nvidia AI chip technology. The collaboration will focus on developing and training agentic AI-native solutions tailored for real estate, healthcare, HVAC, fitness, and other high-value industries.

The partnership leverages Nvidia's advanced AI computing infrastructure to accelerate the development of Digitrix Media's plain-English command platform, which eliminates technical barriers for businesses seeking to implement functional AI tools. The collaboration positions both organizations at the forefront of the transition from experimental AI to outcome-driven business automation.

"This partnership represents a critical inflection point in making professional-grade AI accessible to industries that have traditionally faced significant technical barriers," said Jeremy Costa, CMO at Digitrix Media. "By combining our no-code platform with Nvidia-powered infrastructure, we're enabling businesses to deploy AI solutions in minutes rather than months."

Digitrix Media's platform currently addresses high-value problems across multiple sectors, including automated property description generation for real estate, personalized patient engagement responses for healthcare providers, instant service estimates for HVAC companies, and scalable workout programming for fitness professionals.

The AI server platform developers will utilize Nvidia's GPU technology to train and optimize agentic AI models specifically designed for industry workflows. The partnership aims to deliver parallel execution capabilities that reduce processing times from minutes to seconds while maintaining professional reliability standards.

"The market window for first-mover advantage in industry-specific AI deployment is limited," said CTO Pieter Ronin at Apex Neural Systems. "Our Nvidia-powered infrastructure, combined with Digitrix Media's application layer, creates a complete solution for businesses ready to transition from AI experimentation to measurable results."

The partnership comes as businesses increasingly seek zero-friction deployment options that require no learning curve or technical expertise. Digitrix Media's platform translates plain English commands into multi-step AI tasks, enabling non-technical industry expert users to access sophisticated automation capabilities.

Initial deployment targets include small to mid-sized businesses in the real estate, healthcare, HVAC, and fitness sectors, with plans to expand into additional industries throughout 2026.

About Digitrix Media

Digitrix Media is an agentic AI company that bridges the gap between business needs and functional AI tools through intuitive, plain-English commands. The company's no-code platform enables businesses to deploy professional-grade AI solutions without technical barriers, focusing on outcome-driven results across real estate, healthcare, HVAC, fitness, and other industries.

About Apex Neural Systems

Apex Neural Systems is a next-generation AI server platform developer specializing in high-performance computing infrastructure powered by Nvidia AI chip technology. The company provides scalable, enterprise-grade solutions that enable businesses and AI developers to train, deploy, and optimize agentic AI models with industry-leading speed and reliability. Apex Neural Systems bridges the gap between cutting-edge hardware capabilities and practical AI implementation, delivering the computational foundation for transformative AI applications across multiple industries.