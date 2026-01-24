'Precious Gem Of Maa Bharti': PM Modi Pays Homage To Karpoori Thakur On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary on Saturday, stating that he will always be remembered for his simplicity and dedication to public service.

Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as 'Jan Nayak', twice served as the Chief Minister of Bihar, first from December 1970 to June 1971, and then from June 1977 to April 1979.

He was called 'Jan Nayak' for his lifelong work for the marginalised, implementing significant reservation policies, promoting education, and championing social justice. He is remembered for his advocacy for Backward Classes, making education free up to Class 8, and enforcing total prohibition in Bihar.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Bihar, Bharat Ratna Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, I offer my humble salutations. The upliftment of the exploited, deprived, and weaker sections of society was always at the centre of his politics. For his simplicity and dedication to public service, he will forever remain memorable and exemplary."

Karpoori Thakur was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the Modi Government on January 26, 2024.

In a video message, the Prime Minister called Thakur a "precious gem of Maa Bharti" and said that it was an honour of his government to award him the Bharat Ratna.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and paid tributes to the former Bihar Chief Minister.

"By arranging reservations for the deprived, Backward Classes, women, as well as economically backward sections, he established exemplary ideals of social justice," Shah posted on X.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, taking to X, said, "On the birth anniversary of Bihar's brave son of the soil, freedom fighter, symbol of social harmony, and 'Bharat Ratna' Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, I pay my countless salutations to him."

"The revered Karpoori Ji dedicated his entire life to fighting for the rights of the Backward Classes, Dalits, the poor, and farmers. His great ideals and struggles will forever inspire us to tread the path of justice, equality, and service," he added.