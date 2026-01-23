Biomednewsbreaks - Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.'S (OTLC) Deciparticle(TM) Platform Expands Possibilities In Immunology And Oncology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) is rapidly emerging in next-generation drug delivery, with a scalable nanotechnology platform that can transform the paradigms of immunology and oncology treatments.“Leveraging Sapu Nano, the company's clinical-stage nanomedicine, it unveiled new data at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ('SABCS'), highlighting that its Deciparticle(TM) platform can package even the toughest, water-resistant drugs into smaller, uniform nanoparticles that are small enough for effective and safe intravenous use,” reads a recent article.“The platform shows high-level compatibility across different therapeutic categories. All five main macrolide mTOR inhibitors, including temsirolimus, sirolimus, ridaforolimus, Everolimus (Afinitor(R)), and umirolimus, formed stable, monodisperse particles. Tacrolimus, a key drug, also forms stable nanoparticles with diameters of less than 20 nm, highlighting the platform's ability to handle multiple drug structures. Complex peptides such as exenatide and cyclosporine A were successfully packaged, underscoring the fact that the innovation can work with both linear and cyclic peptides.”

Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates. In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed more than 150 patent applications and holds 39 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and codevelops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

