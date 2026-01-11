403
US Tells Citizens to “Immediately” Exit Venezuela
(MENAFN) The United States appealed to its nationals on Saturday to “immediately” depart Venezuela, pointing to ongoing dangers in the country.
“The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid,” the US Embassy in Venezuela declared in a communiqué, repeating its “warnings against travel to Venezuela.”
The announcement referenced “reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States.”
It further emphasized that “as international flights have resumed, U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately,” while advising Americans to “remain vigilant and exercise caution” during any movement inside the country.
The Embassy highlighted that “Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – due to severe risks to Americans, including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.”
In response, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry argued that the alert is “based on non-existent accounts aimed at fabricating a perception of risk.”
Foreign Minister Yvan Gil insisted Venezuela is experiencing “absolute calm, peace, and stability,” in a statement shared on US social media platform X.
Additionally, the United States conducted a military action on January 3 in Venezuela, seizing President Nicolas Maduro along with his spouse Cilia Flores.
