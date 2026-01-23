Oats Idli Recipe: Make Soft And Healthy Idlis With 10-Minute Batter

How To Make Oats Idli At Home: To make idli, dal and rice have to be soaked for hours, then ground, and left for overnight fermentation. Only then can you make soft and fluffy idlis. This is a time-consuming process. In such cases, people often look for instant idlis that are both light and healthy. If you want to make light idlis without dal and rice, we'll tell you how you can prepare idli batter from oats. This oats idli batter is ready instantly, and you can make soft and spongy idlis from it without fermentation.

How to make oats idli batter

To make idli batter from Oats, you will need one cup of oats, half a cup of semolina (suji), one cup of yogurt, half a cup of water, and one small teaspoon of Eno or fruit salt.

First, dry roast the oats on a pan. When they cool down, grind them finely in a mixer. Now, in a bowl, add the ground oats, semolina, yogurt, and salt. Add water little by little to make a thick batter like for idli. Cover it and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Now, to make the idlis, add Eno to the batter, mix gently, and immediately pour it into the idli molds and steam for 10 to 15 minutes. You will see that even without fermentation, your idlis will be very soft, spongy, and have a slightly tangy flavor. Just make sure the batter is not too thin and do not delay at all after adding Eno; make the idlis immediately. You can serve these oats idlis with chutney and sambar.

Benefits of Oats Idli



Oats idli is not just quick to make, but it is also very beneficial for health. It is a better option, especially for those who want to eat gluten-free.

It is high in fiber. This keeps the stomach full for a long time, which prevents frequent hunger and aids in weight loss.

Oats idli is light, which makes digestion easy. It improves the digestive system and provides relief from problems like constipation, gas, and acidity.

Rice idli can be harmful for diabetic patients. In such cases, you can make oats idli, as it has a low glycemic index, which causes blood sugar levels to rise slowly and keeps diabetes under control.

It contains beta-glucan fiber, which helps in reducing cholesterol. This improves heart health. Oats idli also contains a good amount of protein, which gives energy to the body and removes weakness. Oats idli is especially beneficial for children and the elderly.