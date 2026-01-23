403
Saudi Arabia Beat UAE In 22Nd Asian Handball Championship In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's handball team on Friday defeated the UAE team 33-19 on Friday within Group B of the 22nd Asian Handball Championship, hosted by Kuwait and lasting until January 29th.
The Saudi national team kept doing a great job in the Asian competitions by beating the UAE national team as the Greens finished the first half with a 15-11 lead.
In the second half, the Saudi national handball squad did not leave any opportunity for the UAE counterpart to make a comeback, finishing the game with a valuable win of 33-19.
Earlier in the day, Bahrain defeated Qatar 31-28 within Group B matches, while today's other scheduled games include Kuwait vs Japan and Korea vs Iraq within Group A. (end)
