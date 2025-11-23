Megastar Chiranjeevi Gifts Director Anil Ravipudi A Special Watch On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Mega star Chiranjeevi on Sunday presented a special watch to Anil Ravipudi, the director of his upcoming film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

Sources close to the actor say that the team cut a cake to celebrate the birthday of the director, who was visibly moved by this surprise gift and heartfelt wishes from the Megastar.

Chiranjeevi also took to his X timeline to wish the director a happy birthday. He wrote, "Many Many Happy Returns of the Day to my Director @AnilRavipudi. Your warmth on set and your joyous filmmaking style make every moment special. Excited to celebrate the festive magic with you and our #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru team this Sankranthi 2026 in theatres."

Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', has triggered huge excitement and raised expectations from fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that the unit of the eagerly awaited action entertainer had begun shooting the climax fight sequence of the film at the beginning of this month.

Sources close to the unit said the climax action sequence featuring Chiranjeevi and a group of fighters in Hyderabad would be stylish.

Sources claimed the fight sequence that had been shot was unlike typical action sequences. "This sequence was crafted with a unique and visually captivating approach designed to impress audiences across the board. Renowned choreographer Venkat Master supervised the action, ensuring every moment exuded precision," the sources had said.

With Chiranjeevi's unmatched charisma and grace and Anil Ravipudi's signature touch, the film was all set to deliver a perfect and memorable end, they added.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the film's title teaser for Chiranjeevi's birthday. The teaser showed a smartly dressed Chiranjeevi arriving in a vehicle and being duly followed by a group of commandoes bearing weapons. The background music had the word Boss being repeated several times, giving us the impression that he heads an entity that specialises in providing security.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film. One other reason for fans to be excited about this film is that actor Venkatesh plays a cameo in the film. This will be the first time that actors Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi will be seen appearing together in a film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.