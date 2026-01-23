UAE President Meets Heads Of Delegation At US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for real-time updates on the trilateral talks taking place in Abu Dhabi ]

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with the heads of delegations participating in the US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks hosted by the UAE as part of ongoing efforts to foster dialogue and explore political solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

The talks, which commenced on Friday (January 23) in Abu Dhabi, are attended by US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; Igor Kostyukov, Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Staff to the Ukrainian President; Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine; and a number of senior officials from both Russia and Ukraine.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere wishes for the success of the talks and for positive outcomes that contribute to ending a conflict that has persisted for years. He reaffirmed the UAE's consistent approach of promoting constructive dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at advancing diplomatic solutions to crises and conflicts around the world.

He also added that the UAE supports all initiatives and endeavours that seek to achieve a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine crisis in a manner that serves the interests of all parties and contributes to global peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials in the UAE.