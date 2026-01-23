Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Govt Signs Mou With World Economic Forum To Launch Skills Accelerator In India

2026-01-23 02:07:45
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 23 (KNN) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to strengthen cooperation in skill development and technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

The agreement aims to align India's skilling ecosystem more closely with industry needs and global labour market trends.

Under the MoU, MSDE and WEF will launch a Skills Accelerator in India - a multistakeholder platform to identify, scale and fast-track innovative solutions and public–private partnerships to address key workforce skill gaps.

Focus on Industry-Aligned Skilling

The ministry said the Skills Accelerator will support reforms in TVET by strengthening links between skilling programmes, industry demand and the evolving global economy. It will promote lifelong learning, upskilling and reskilling, flexible curricula, integration of vocational and higher education pathways, and mutual recognition of qualifications.

The initiative will work with higher education institutions, vocational training providers and regulators such as AICTE and UGC to support implementation and scaling.

Emerging Skills and Global Linkages

The Skills Accelerator will focus on future-oriented sectors such as AI, robotics, green energy, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing. It will also promote innovative skilling finance models, improve coordination among stakeholders, and analyse global demand trends to enhance international employability.

Implementation will follow a structured governance framework, with MSDE providing strategic direction, coordination and impact monitoring.

(KNN Bureau)

KNN India

