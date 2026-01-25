403
Egypt Urges Israel to Pull Out from Gaza
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty demanded Sunday that Israel pull out from the Gaza Strip and reopen the Rafah border crossing in accordance with last year's ceasefire agreement.
Abdelatty issued the call during Cairo discussions with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, focusing on bilateral ties and regional developments.
The diplomatic exchange examined methods to bolster the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US, along with avenues for advancing bilateral relations across political and economic sectors, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.
Conversations encompassed developments in Gaza, Sudan, the Horn of Africa region, and Egypt's water security concerns.
Abdelatty expressed approval of Egypt's participation in US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace."
The organization represents an international body aimed at advancing stability, restoring effective governance and legal frameworks, and securing enduring peace in conflict-affected or conflict-threatened zones, according to its founding charter.
Abdelatty underscored the critical need to fulfill obligations outlined in the second phase of Trump's Gaza plan, backing a national committee designated to administer Gaza, and the rapid deployment of an international stabilization force for ceasefire monitoring.
He further stressed the necessity of reopening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for bidirectional movement and securing Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza to enable immediate recovery and reconstruction efforts, the statement indicated.
Sunday reports from Israeli radio station revealed Washington had secured an understanding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the Rafah crossing reopening, a critical supply corridor for Gaza aid deliveries.
An Israeli news outlet reported the crossing will commence operations later this week.
The ceasefire plan ended Israel's two-year military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed over 71,000 lives, predominantly women and children, and wounded more than 171,000 others since October 2023.
