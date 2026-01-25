Vijay Vows Zero Corruption, Calls Upcoming TN Polls A 'Democratic War'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Sunday made a strong pitch for clean politics, declaring that he would never indulge in corruption as he urged the cadre of his TVK to prepare for what he described as a decisive "democratic war" in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries, Vijay asserted that he would not compromise on integrity under any circumstances.

"I will never commit corruption. I will not touch even a single rupee. There is no need for me to do so," he said, reiterating that even a "drop of corruption" would not be tolerated in his political journey.

Responding to speculation about pressure being exerted on him, Vijay said such pressure did not affect him personally.

"Do you think there is pressure on us? Never. I am not someone who bends under pressure," he asserted.

However, he added that ordinary people were under immense stress, having been repeatedly let down by unfulfilled promises and failed changes.

"People are under pressure because they were betrayed by false assurances," he said.

Clarifying his political intent, Vijay stated that he did not enter politics to become subservient to anyone.

"I did not come into politics to be a slave," he said, adding that established political forces had consistently underestimated him for decades.

"For 30 years, they have been looking down on us. But the people are evaluating us correctly," he noted.

Launching a sharp attack on rival parties, Vijay alleged that the AIADMK had "surrendered directly to the BJP", while branding the DMK a "destructive force".

He urged party workers to strengthen public trust in the TVK by adhering strictly to principles and discipline.

"I will not bow to any manipulation or pressure. If someone commits a mistake, there must be fear that no one will be spared," he warned.

Calling for unity within the party, Vijay appealed to cadres to work together selflessly. "Do not compromise our politics for anyone or for anything," he said.

He also accused ruling parties of misusing booth-level mechanisms, alleging that polling booths had been turned into centres for recording fake votes.

Describing the forthcoming election as a decisive battle, Vijay said: "This is a democratic war. You are the commanders who must stand on the frontlines of this fight."

He urged cadres to remain constantly active and vigilant, asserting that only sustained movement and mobilisation could defeat what he called "evil forces" entrenched in power.