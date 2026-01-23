TJO 10X10 Management Debuts 3Rd-Party Management For RV Resorts And Campgrounds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on the success of its Great Escapes RV Resorts portfolio, the company now offers full-service management solutions for owners nationwide

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJO 10x10 Management, a national leader in real estate and operational management across the self-storage and outdoor hospitality sectors, has announced the expansion of its third-party management services into the RV resort and campground industry.

Backed by years of proven performance in the self-storage sector through its Premium Spaces Self Storage division, TJO 10x10 Management is bringing its expertise in operations, marketing, and revenue management to outdoor hospitality. The company's Great Escapes RV Resorts portfolio-an established and growing collection of family-focused destinations-anchors this expansion and serves as the blueprint for its third-party management program.

Today, TJO 10x10 Management oversees more than 5,000 total sites and rentals across 23 RV resorts and campgrounds in nine states, including award-winning Jellystone Park TM Camp-Resorts and premium Great Escapes RV Resorts destinations. Together, these properties span more than 1,500 acres and employ over 300 team members during peak season, demonstrating the company's ability to scale systems effectively across a diverse range of RV assets.

“TJO 10x10 Management has been quietly redefining what's possible in property performance,” said Troy Sheppard, Chief Operating Officer of TJO 10x10 Management.“Our success operating the Great Escapes RV Resorts portfolio has proven our ability to blend hospitality, recreation, and profitability. We're excited to bring that same level of expertise to other RV resort owners who want to elevate their operations while maintaining their park's unique character.”

TJO 10x10's third-party management program offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:



Day-to-Day Operations & Staffing Support

Marketing, Branding & Digital Strategy

Revenue Management & Yield Optimization

Capital Planning & Project Management

Accounting & Financial Reporting

Technology Integration & Data Analytics Guest Experience & Programming Development



The company's current portfolio ranges from high-amenity, family-oriented resorts like Great Escapes Bryan–College Station and Jellystone Park North Port Huron to quieter, long-term stay parks such as Idaho Sky RV Resort and Great Escapes Elgin. This diversity reflects TJO 10x10 Management's ability to manage any type of RV asset-delivering exceptional guest satisfaction, team engagement, and bottom-line results.

As the outdoor hospitality industry continues to evolve, many independent and mid-sized park owners are seeking access to corporate-level systems and professional management support. TJO 10x10 Management's structure and in-house teams-spanning marketing, accounting, operations, and technology-offer the sophistication of a national management company with the agility and responsiveness of an owner-operator.

About TJO 10×10 Management

TJO 10×10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10×10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10×10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10×10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit greatescapesrvresorts,, or.

For more information about partnering withfor third-party RV resort management, visitor contact