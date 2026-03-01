403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Summons Iranian Diplomatic Official Over Attacks On Kingdom's Territory
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 2 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in Amman on Sunday and delivered a strongly worded protest message to his government over attacks targeting Jordanian territory and other Arab countries.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the ministry conveyed to the chargé d'affaires the necessity of an immediate halt to attacks targeting Jordan, respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to international law and good neighborliness principles.
Al-Majali stressed that the ministry made it clear that Jordan will take all available and necessary steps to protect the safety of its citizens and its sovereignty.
Amman, March 2 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in Amman on Sunday and delivered a strongly worded protest message to his government over attacks targeting Jordanian territory and other Arab countries.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the ministry conveyed to the chargé d'affaires the necessity of an immediate halt to attacks targeting Jordan, respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to international law and good neighborliness principles.
Al-Majali stressed that the ministry made it clear that Jordan will take all available and necessary steps to protect the safety of its citizens and its sovereignty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment