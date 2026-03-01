Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Summons Iranian Diplomatic Official Over Attacks On Kingdom's Territory

2026-03-01 07:09:38
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 2 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in Amman on Sunday and delivered a strongly worded protest message to his government over attacks targeting Jordanian territory and other Arab countries.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the ministry conveyed to the chargé d'affaires the necessity of an immediate halt to attacks targeting Jordan, respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to international law and good neighborliness principles.
Al-Majali stressed that the ministry made it clear that Jordan will take all available and necessary steps to protect the safety of its citizens and its sovereignty.

Jordan News Agency

