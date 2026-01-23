Ethereum Set To Lead Tokenisation Boom As Wall Street Ramps Up Bets



Ethereum dominates tokenised assets as banks and funds expand exposure

Wall Street drives Ethereum demand through ETFs, funds, and staking Institutional buying tightens supply and supports long-term price growth

Ethereum stands at the center of a fast-changing tokenisation market, and institutional capital continues to flow toward the network. ETH dominates tokenised assets, and major financial firms now expand exposure through funds, products, and direct holdings. Ethereum positions itself for sustained growth despite recent price weakness and broader market volatility.

Institutional Adoption Strengthens Ethereum's Tokenisation Leadership

Ethereum commands 66% of global tokenised assets, while BNB Chain holds 10% and Solana controls 5% of market share. Arbitrum, Stellar, and Avalanche maintain positions between 3% and 4%, and they trail far behind Ethereum's dominance. The network maintains a decisive structural advantage within the rapidly expanding tokenisation ecosystem. BlackRock projected sustained tokenisation growth and highlighted Ethereum as a primary beneficiary in its 2026 market outlook.

Wall Street Expands Exposure as Corporate Demand Reduces Supply

BlackRock 's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF manages $11 billion, while similar products from Fidelity and Grayscale hold billions more. Meanwhile, institutional flows continue supporting broader adoption, and they deepen Ethereum's integration within traditional financial channels. Regulated investment products now form a stable demand base for Ethereum.

Digital asset treasury firms also expanded holdings, and Bitmine purchased another $100 million worth of Ethereum. The firm increased its total holdings to $13 billion, and it stakes a substantial share of assets. Long-term accumulation reduces liquid supply and supports future price stability.

Market Performance and Technical Signals Reflect Near-Term Pressure

Ethereum trades near $2,944, and it remains nearly 40% below its August record high near $4,900. Moreover, the asset declined 10% over the past year, despite gains in technology equities and gold. Therefore, near-term performance contrasts sharply with long-term adoption progress.

Technical indicators show pressure, and the relative strength index sits near 40, which signals weakening momentum. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence crossed into bearish territory, and selling pressure increased. Consequently, Ethereum remains vulnerable to further short-term declines. Support forms near $2,970, and resistance stands between $3,000 and $3,050, which defines the current trading range.

Broader Outlook Signals Structural Growth

BlackRock projects rising demand for digital infrastructure, and it expects tokenisation to reshape financial markets. Artificial intelligence and defense sectors also attract capital, and they expand blockchain use cases. Ethereum benefits from aligned technological and macroeconomic trends. The $362 billion blockchain network supports decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenisation, and enterprise settlement systems.

Ethereum underpins institutional products, and it powers corporate treasury strategies. As a result, Ethereum remains positioned as foundational infrastructure within evolving digital financial markets. Long-term structural demand, institutional adoption, and corporate accumulation collectively strengthen Ethereum's growth outlook. Sustained innovation reinforces its competitive position, and it maintains market leadership.

