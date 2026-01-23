UN Keen To Back Azerbaijan On Affordable And Clean Energy - Interim Resident Coordinator

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The UN stands ready to support the Government of Azerbaijan in implementing the ambitious targets under NDC 3.0 and progressing towards Sustainable Development Goal No. 7 (Affordable and clean energy), Igor Garafulic, interim resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, said during a roundtable event on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day at ADA University, Trend reports.

He pointed out that today is a perfect opportunity to acknowledge Azerbaijan's leadership and dedication in the shift towards clean energy.

"We commend Azerbaijan's nationally determined contribution (NDC 3.0) announced at COP30. Previously, the emission reduction target set for 2050 has been advanced by 15 years, with Azerbaijan now committing to reduce emissions by 40% by 2035. This is a clear indication of strong national will to accelerate climate actions," Garafulic noted.

The interim resident coordinator emphasized that the new NDC 3.0 outlines pathways to decarbonization through the development of renewable energy, transportation, and energy efficiency. A fair transition to a green economy will ensure economic diversification and enhance the country's competitiveness.

"Azerbaijan is also making significant progress on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 7-'Affordable and Clean Energy.' Within the framework of the 2026-2030 Sustainable Development Cooperation Document, the UN is ready to support the government in achieving these ambitious goals," he added.

A roundtable discussion and an award ceremony of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Hackathon 2026 are being held in Baku on the occasion of the International Clean Energy Day.

The event features a roundtable discussion and an award ceremony on the topic of transition to clean energy and regional cooperation models to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy.