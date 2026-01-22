Lauri Ruuska Triumphs With Spectacular 62 At Egypt Golf Series New Giza

Finland's Lauri Ruuska produced a sensational ten-under-par 62 to storm from seven shots back and claim a one-shot victory at the Egypt Golf Series New Giza at New Giza Golf Club.

Ruuska, playing his first tournament since September, carded ten birdies to overhaul overnight leader Ludovico Addabbo and finish at 14 under par, one clear of America's Charlie Crockett.

Recommended For You Looking for a job in UAE? Key sectors and in-demand roles in 2025 revealed BTS fans warned of fake websites ahead of World Tour ticket presale

The Finn caught fire on his front with six birdies and added four more on the back nine, including one at the last, to post a clubhouse target that proved one too good for the chasing pack.

"It feels awesome to be crowned champion, especially as it's my first tournament of the season," said Ruuska. "After the first two rounds, I honestly felt a good round was coming because I was striking the ball really well, but just couldn't get the putts to drop. I worked on my putting at the hotel and found something that really helped, and it showed today.

"The last couple of years have been tough on the DP World Tour and HotelPlanner Tour. This was my first tournament since last September, and I even took six weeks completely off from golf to reset and rethink my game. To come back and win straight away feels like real validation that I'm doing the right things again."

Crockett fired a 67 finish alone in second at 13 under and narrowly missed from six feet at the last for a share of the lead.

"I felt like I was really flying at one point, but I hit a wayward tee shot on nine and had to take an unplayable lie, which stalled the momentum a bit," said Crockett. "From there, I really dug in, stayed patient, and stuck to my game plan. I knew I needed to finish birdie-birdie on 17 and 18, and although I hit a great shot into the last, the putt just didn't quite drop. Still, I'm really happy with my performance."

First-round leader Zan Luka Stirn and Italy's Aron Zemmer shared third place at 12 under, while overnight leader Addabbo slipped to a share of seventh at nine under after a final-round 73.

Ruuska collected $18,000 from the $100,000 prize fund along with Official World Golf Ranking points as the MENA Golf Tour's Egypt swing gets underway.

The Tour moves to Address Marassi Golf Resort on Egypt's Mediterranean coast for the second event of the series, which begins on Saturday, 24 January.

For more information, please visit: