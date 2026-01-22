Tiktok Forms US Joint Venture Under Security Order

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) TikTok said it has created a new US-based joint venture to meet federal security requirements and allow Americans to keep using the popular video app.

The new entity, called TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, was formed under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on September 25, 2025. TikTok said the move will allow more than 200 million Americans and 7.5 million US businesses to continue using the platform.

TikTok said the joint venture is majority American-owned and will operate as an independent company. It will control data security, the content algorithm and content moderation for US users.

The company said the goal is to protect national security while keeping TikTok available in the United States.

Under the new structure, US user data will be stored in Oracle's secure cloud system located in the United States. TikTok said the data will be protected by strict privacy and cybersecurity controls.

The joint venture will run a cybersecurity program that is reviewed and certified by outside experts. TikTok said the program will follow US and global security standards, including those set by NIST and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

TikTok said the US entity will also retrain and update the app's recommendation algorithm using only US user data. The algorithm will also be secured inside Oracle's US cloud environment.

The company said software used in the US will undergo regular reviews. Oracle will serve as a trusted security partner and help validate source code on an ongoing basis.

The joint venture will have full authority over trust and safety policies in the United States. This includes decisions on content moderation. TikTok said it will provide transparency reports and allow third-party reviews to ensure accountability.

TikTok said US users will still be able to reach global audiences. The platform will remain interoperable with TikTok's global system. US creators and businesses will continue to operate internationally.

The joint venture will be governed by a seven-member board with a majority of American directors. TikTok CEO Shou Chew will serve on the board.

Other board members include executives from Silver Lake, Oracle, Susquehanna International Group and MGX. Raul Fernandez, CEO of DXC Technology, will serve as an independent director and chair the board's security committee.

The board named Adam Presser as chief executive officer of TikTok USDS Joint Venture. Presser previously held senior roles at TikTok and WarnerMedia.

Will Farrell was appointed chief security officer. He will oversee data protection and cybersecurity. Farrell previously worked at TikTok and Booz Allen Hamilton.

TikTok said Silver Lake, Oracle and MGX are the three managing investors. Each holds a 15 per cent stake. ByteDance will retain a 19.9 per cent ownership share.

The security safeguards will also apply to other TikTok-owned apps in the US, including CapCut and Lemon8.

TikTok said the new structure ensures Americans can continue to create, share and do business on its platforms while meeting US security and regulatory demands.