Smart #5 Named Safest Large SUV Of 2025 With Euro NCAP“Best In Class” Award



smart #5 received the top overall safety score among large SUVs tested in 2025

All smart models have five-star Euro NCAP ratings smart #5 will be launched into further global markets in 2026

The all-electric smart #5* has been awarded the Euro NCAP“Best in Class” Award for Safest Large SUV of 2025. smart's newest model earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating in September with the top overall score among all large SUVs tested in 2025.







smart #5 has been awarded the Euro NCAP“Best in Class” Award for Safest Large SUV of 2025

In Euro NCAP's busiest-ever year for testing, the smart #5 stood out with its best in class safety performance in the large SUV category. To determine its 'Best in Class', Euro NCAP calculates a weighted sum of the scores from its four assessment areas. The smart #5 excelled in this rigorous evaluation, scoring 93% for Child Occupant Protection, 92% for Safety Assist, 84% for Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 88% for Adult Occupant Protection. No model across any vehicle class scored higher in the categories of Child Occupant and Safety Assist.

Comprehensive protection for all the family

smart's commitment to safety as a core pillar is proven in the #5's design and manufacturing. The foundation is its robust passive safety structure – a steel-aluminum hybrid body with 82% high-strength material that forms an exceptionally rigid safety cell. This high-strength coverage is extended beyond the A and B pillars to the side doors and rear openings, and is complemented by seven airbags.







smart #5's Steel–aluminium body with 82% high-strength material creates a rigid safety cell

Designed with families in mind, the #5's cabin accommodates up to three child seats in the rear and an additional ISOFIX anchor on the front passenger seat. Clear markings and broad compatibility with restraints for ages 0–10 make installation safe and easy. The debut of Child Presence Detection (CPD), using millimeter-wave radar to detect minimal movement, alerts drivers or activates countermeasures if a child or pet is left inside the car, protecting against suffocation risks.

Intelligent systems that anticipate risk

As smart's technology flagship, the smart #5 embodies the brand's commitment to Mindful Technology – innovation designed to reduce risk before incidents occur. Its Autonomous Emergency Braking system, supported by high-resolution cameras and next-generation radar, has been extensively validated across diverse traffic and road conditions. Together with Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Driver Monitoring and a 360-degree camera system, the #5's advanced active safety features provide comprehensive protection for vehicle occupants and pedestrians.







The smart #5 features intelligent systems that anticipate risk

Extensive testing ensures real world safety

To validate its best in class safety, the #5 underwent an extensive testing programme involving over 110 crash-test vehicles, 130 dedicated safety experiments, and millions of kilometres of real-world testing under Euro NCAP, C-NCAP, and C-IASI protocols. The smart #5 joins the smart #1 and #3 with a five-star safety rate, meaning every model in smart's current product lineup meets Euro NCAP's highest standard.







Every model in smart's current product lineup meets Euro NCAP's highest standard

Following the acceleration of its global roll-out in 2025, the smart #5 will be launched in further global markets across the Middle East, Oceania, South America and other regions in 2026.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium intelligent electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.