Putin states Moscow might pay one billion dollars for 'Board of Peace'
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow might contribute $1 billion from frozen assets to secure permanent membership in the “Board of Peace,” an international body proposed by US President Donald Trump.
Speaking at a Russian Security Council meeting in Moscow, Putin said he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to examine the proposal and coordinate Russia’s position with international partners. “We could send 1 billion US dollars from Russian assets frozen during the previous US administration to the Board of Peace,” he stated.
The Board of Peace was announced last week alongside the creation of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies intended to manage the enclave’s transitional phase. World leaders invited to join the board have been told that initial membership is free for the first three years, after which permanent membership requires a $1 billion contribution.
The establishment of the board coincided with the start of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement that brought an end to Israel’s genocide on Gaza, which has resulted in over 71,000 deaths and more than 171,000 injuries since October 2023.
