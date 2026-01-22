Paras Srinagar Performs Kashmir's First ICG-Guided Axillary Mapping

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) ByParas Health Srinagar has performed what it described as Kashmir's first fluorescence-guided Reverse Axillary Mapping (RAM) using Indocyanine Green (ICG) dye during complete axillary nodal clearance in breast cancer surgery.

The procedure was carried out under the leadership of Dr. Shabnam Bashir, Director – Surgical Oncology, at Paras Health Srinagar. Hospital officials said the technique represents an advance in precision breast cancer surgery aimed at reducing post-operative complications, particularly arm lymphedema.

Axillary lymph node removal is commonly performed in breast cancer surgeries but can affect lymphatic drainage from the arm, increasing the risk of lymphedema, a long-term swelling condition. According to the hospital, ICG-guided RAM enables real-time visualisation of lymphatic pathways, helping surgeons differentiate lymph nodes draining the breast from those draining the arm, allowing selective preservation of arm-draining lymphatics while maintaining cancer control.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Shabnam Bashir said the introduction of ICG-guided RAM in Kashmir could help lower long-term morbidity and improve survivorship outcomes by reducing the risk of lymphedema.

Dr. Murtaza Habib, Facility Director, Paras Health Srinagar, said the hospital's use of fluorescence-guided surgery reflects its focus on technology-driven oncology care and aims to expand access to advanced cancer treatment in the region.

Hospital officials also acknowledged the role of the multidisciplinary surgical team involved in the procedure, including Dr. Zahid (Anaesthetist), Mr. Ashiq (Anaesthesia Technician), Mr. Sameer (Scrub Nurse), Mr. Rouf Wani (Scrub Nurse), Miss Saima Rashid (Circulatory Nurse), and Sharik and Afaq (Oncology Coordinators).