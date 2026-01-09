Odisha Clears Projects Worth Rs 55,783 Cr, To Create 14,500 Jobs

Odisha has approved seven major industrial projects worth Rs 55,783 crore, with the potential to create over 14,500 jobs, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said while chairing the 43rd meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA).

"Through these investment clearances, we are focusing on different parts of Odisha to make the state strong, Atmanirbhar and ready for Samruddha Odisha by 2036," said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday.

According to the press release, Odisha has taken another decisive step towards becoming a leading investment destination in India. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the 43rd meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) has approved 7 major industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 55,783 crore, having the potential to generate 14,507 employment opportunities. The approvals reaffirm the state government's commitment to fast-tracking industrial development, attracting diversified investments, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha, said the release.

Details of Approved Projects

The projects span key sectors including Steel, Rare Earth Manufacturing, Automobiles & Auto-components, Semiconductors, Industrial Gases, Ferroalloys and Power & Renewable Energy and are spread across districts such as Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Keonjhar and Khordha.

Steel Sector

In the Steel sector, Saffron Resources Pvt. Ltd. (a JSW Group Company) leads the approvals with a mega investment of Rs 35,000 crore to establish a 6 MTPA steel plant in Dhenkanal. The project alone is expected to generate around 8,000 employment opportunities, significantly strengthening Odisha's position as a major steel manufacturing hub in the country.

Rare Earth Manufacturing

Further strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem, Jindal Poly Films Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 12,000 crore in Ganjam to set up a 0.5 MTPA Titanium Dioxide Pigment manufacturing unit under the rare earth manufacturing category, creating 4,000 jobs and marking a significant step in advanced material manufacturing.

Automobiles and Auto-components

As per the release, in the automobiles and auto-components sector, a reputed company will invest Rs 1,697 crore in Ganjam to establish a manufacturing unit for tyres, carbon black, and zinc oxide, generating 685 employment opportunities.

Semiconductor Sector

Boosting Odisha's presence in high-tech manufacturing, Sancode Semi Pvt Limited will set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 1,649.98 crore, creating 570 jobs and reinforcing the state's emerging semiconductor ecosystem.

Industrial Gases and Ferroalloys

The industrial gases segment also received a boost with Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd proposing an investment of Rs 1,300 crore to set up an Air Separation Unit in Dhenkanal, generating 180 jobs and catering to the growing industrial demand for high-quality gases.

In the ferroalloys sector, Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited will invest Rs 2,000 crore in Keonjhar to establish facilities for Ferro Manganese, Silico Manganese, manganese ore beneficiation, along with a 100 MW Captive Power Plant, creating 772 employment opportunities.

Power Sector

Additionally, GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited will invest Rs 2,136.02 crore to set up a 350 MW thermal power plant in Dhenkanal, generating 300 jobs and strengthening the state's power infrastructure, said the release.

Driving Towards 'Samruddha Odisha'

The projects approved in the 43rd HLCA meeting highlight Odisha's continued focus on industrial diversification, technology-driven growth, and balanced regional development. With swift decision-making and investor-friendly policies, the state is steadily emerging as a preferred destination for both traditional and sunrise sectors.

Aligned with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat by 2047" and Odisha's goal of "Samruddha Odisha by 2036", the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi continues to steer the state towards inclusive, sustainable, and high-impact industrial development.

