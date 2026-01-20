Revolut Pay Aligns With Google Protocol For AI Checkout

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Revolut has moved to position itself at the centre of the next phase of digital payments after confirming that its Revolut Pay service will support Google's Agent Payments Protocol, a framework designed to allow artificial intelligence agents to complete transactions on behalf of users. The integration is expected to extend one-tap checkout functionality across the UK and the wider European Economic Area, signalling a shift in how consumers may interact with online commerce as AI-driven tools become embedded in everyday purchasing.

The agreement brings Revolut Pay into Google's emerging ecosystem for agent-led transactions, where software agents can search, compare and execute purchases with limited user intervention. Under the protocol, AI agents are authorised to initiate payments while relying on existing security, authentication and consumer-protection layers. For Revolut, which has expanded rapidly beyond its origins as a digital banking app, the move adds a strategic layer to its payments business by aligning it with a global technology platform shaping standards for AI commerce.

Executives familiar with the rollout say the aim is to reduce friction at checkout while maintaining regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions. Revolut Pay users in participating markets will be able to approve transactions generated by AI assistants through familiar authentication steps, including biometric checks and transaction confirmations within the Revolut app. The company has emphasised that customers remain in control, with agents acting only within permissions set by the user.

The development comes as large technology companies and financial services groups compete to define how AI systems interact with money. Agent-based commerce has gained traction as generative AI models improve their ability to understand intent and navigate complex workflows such as booking travel, renewing subscriptions or purchasing household goods. Payments remain a critical bottleneck, given the need for trust, security and compliance with anti-money laundering and consumer-protection rules.

Revolut's participation in Google's protocol places it alongside a growing group of payment providers experimenting with agent-enabled transactions. Industry analysts note that while one-click checkout simplified online shopping over the past decade, AI agents could further compress the process by handling comparison and execution in the background. The challenge, they add, lies in ensuring transparency and accountability when decisions are delegated to software.

For merchants, the integration promises broader reach among customers who rely on AI assistants to manage routine purchases. Revolut Pay already allows users to pay directly from their Revolut accounts without entering card details, a feature that has appealed to online retailers seeking higher conversion rates. Embedding that capability into an agent-driven environment could help merchants capture demand generated by AI tools, particularly in sectors such as travel, digital services and retail.

Regulatory considerations remain central to the rollout. Payments across the UK and EEA are governed by a patchwork of rules covering strong customer authentication, data protection and liability. Revolut has said the protocol has been implemented in a way that respects existing requirements, with human approval points built into the flow. Google has also framed the protocol as an open standard, designed to work with regulated payment providers rather than bypass them.

The move also reflects Revolut's broader ambition to deepen its role in everyday spending. Over the past few years, the company has expanded merchant partnerships, introduced in-app shopping features and invested in business accounts and payments infrastructure. Aligning with Google on AI-led checkout adds a technology-driven dimension to that strategy, potentially differentiating Revolut Pay from traditional card-based options.

Market observers caution that consumer adoption of agent-led payments will depend on trust. Surveys consistently show that while users are comfortable with AI handling recommendations, handing over spending authority raises concerns about errors, overspending or fraud. Both Revolut and Google have sought to address this by highlighting controls, audit trails and the ability to revoke permissions at any time.

