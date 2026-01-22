403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish benchmark stock index close Wednesday
(MENAFN) The Turkish stock market ended Wednesday with losses, as the BIST 100 index fell 0.61% to close at 12,728.18 points, down 77.63 points from Tuesday’s finish. The index opened at 12,839.89, reaching a daily low of 12,575.67 and a high of 12,847.24.
Of the traded indices, 56 declined while 40 finished in positive territory. The total daily trading volume was 208.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.8 billion), with the overall market capitalization reaching 12.57 trillion liras ($291.08 billion).
Currency markets showed the USD/TRY exchange rate at 43.2970, the euro/lira at 50.7460, and the British pound at 58.2575. Commodity prices included gold at $4,830.50 per ounce and Brent crude oil at $64.25 per barrel.
Of the traded indices, 56 declined while 40 finished in positive territory. The total daily trading volume was 208.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.8 billion), with the overall market capitalization reaching 12.57 trillion liras ($291.08 billion).
Currency markets showed the USD/TRY exchange rate at 43.2970, the euro/lira at 50.7460, and the British pound at 58.2575. Commodity prices included gold at $4,830.50 per ounce and Brent crude oil at $64.25 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment