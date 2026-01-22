403
Merz praises Trump’s Greenland deal, emphasizes EU unity with Denmark
(MENAFN) Germany on Thursday offered a measured response to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding a potential framework related to Greenland, while clearly reaffirming European unity with Denmark.
Speaking at an international economic forum in Davos, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he viewed Trump’s comments as a constructive step, but stressed firm limits. “I welcome President Trump's remarks from last night. This is the right way to go,” he said, adding: “This is the right way because any threat to acquire European territory by force would be unacceptable.”
Trump announced that a framework had been established following his meeting with NATO’s secretary general in Davos on Wednesday, signaling a retreat from earlier rhetoric and pulling back previous tariff threats directed at European countries, according to reports.
Merz expressed cautious optimism about the development and emphasized that European Union members would continue to act together if Washington proceeds with plans to introduce new trade measures. “New tariffs would undermine the foundations of transatlantic relations,” he warned. “If they are put in place, Europe's answer will be united, calm, measured, and firm.”
Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is strategically vital for US national security and for countering rivals such as China and Russia in the Arctic. Prior to traveling to Davos, he had warned of tariffs against European allies that oppose US control over the territory.
Denmark and Greenland, which is a self-governing territory within the Danish kingdom, have both firmly rejected any suggestion of transferring the island, reiterating that sovereignty over Greenland remains with Denmark.
