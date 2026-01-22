O'romeo Cast Fees: Shahid Kapoor To Tripti Dimri, Star Cast Salaries Revealed

The cast fees for the upcoming film O'Romeo have been revealed, showing what stars like Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri are earning. Fans are curious about the salaries of the film's leading actors.

The film O Romeo is reportedly based on the life of gangster Hussain Ustara, who once ruled Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor plays this role, showing a new side. Here's what the cast earned.

Shahid Kapoor got the highest pay for director Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo. Media reports say he earned 45 crores, which is reportedly the highest fee of his career to date.

Triptii Dimri is playing the lead role in the film O Romeo. According to reports, she received a fee of 6 crore rupees for this film.

Avinash Tiwary is set to win the audience's hearts with his powerful role in O Romeo. He charged 7 crores for his work in the movie.

Reports suggest Nana Patekar has a special role in O Romeo. Information has surfaced that he was paid a fee of 4 crore rupees for his part in the movie.

After Shahid Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia is the actress who received a high fee in O Romeo. It is being reported that she was paid 7 crore rupees.

Disha Patani will also be seen in a special role in the film O Romeo. She received a fee of 2 crore rupees for this film.