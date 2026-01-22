Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors Market Report 2026-2031 - Structural Health Monitoring Fuels Growth In Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor market presents opportunities in structural health monitoring, hydrogen pipelines, smart mining, and 5G infrastructure. Growth is driven by demand for real-time monitoring, safety standards, and investment in infrastructure, despite challenges like temperature strain cross-sensitivity.

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor market is projected to grow from USD 0.83 billion in 2025 to USD 0.9 billion in 2026, and to USD 1.33 billion by 2031, reflecting an 8.21% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by increasing adoption in structural health monitoring, hydrogen pipelines, smart mining, and 5G backhaul infrastructure.

Key differentiators include wavelength-dense sensor networks, multi-parameter measurement capabilities, and AI-based signal processing. While infrastructure investments and safety regulations are boosting optical sensing over traditional electrical gauges, issues like cross-sensitivity between temperature and strain, along with high upfront costs, moderate short-term adoption in price-sensitive areas.

Market Trends and Insights



Growing Demand for Real-Time Structural Health Monitoring: Continuous monitoring using fiber Bragg gratings in aging infrastructure, highlighted by U.S. mandates post-Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, supports market growth. European regulations align public-funded upgrades with optical sensing, boosting long-term demand.

Adoption in Hydrogen Pipeline Networks: Europe's Hydrogen Backbone initiative drives demand for fiber Bragg gratings to ensure safety standards due to their immunity to hydrogen embrittlement. This trend extends to North America and Asia-Pacific, widening the market in energy transport infrastructure. Technical Challenges: Cross-sensitivity requires costly solutions to separate strain from thermal effects, impacting adoption where tight accuracy is essential. Advanced compensation designs are being developed to address these challenges.

Segment Analysis

Strain sensors, contributing USD 0.31 billion in 2025, hold a 37.78% market share. Acoustic variants, driven by distributed acoustic sensing, show a 9.12% CAGR. Multi-parameter hybrids reduce compensation errors and enhance market reach in complex conditions.

The C-Band segment generated nearly USD 0.37 billion in 2025. Migration to the L-Band is occurring due to network scale constraints, with the L-Band expected to grow rapidly as mega-projects gain traction.

Geography Analysis

North America's leadership is underpinned by mandated monitoring and military applications. Canada and Mexico add regional demand through industrial applications. Asia-Pacific's growth is spurred by infrastructure projects in China, Japan, and India's smart-city initiatives. Europe benefits from standardized regulations in hydrogen and transportation projects, enhancing demand.

Top Companies Covered:



FBGS International NV

Smart Fibres Ltd

Micron Optics Inc - Luna Innovations

Timbercon Inc

National Instruments Corporation

Hottinger Bruel and Kjar HBM Inc

Broptics Technology Inc

ITF Technologies Inc

Advanced Optics Solutions GmbH

Technica Optical Components LLC

Opsens Inc

TeraXion Inc

FISO Technologies Inc

Optromix Inc

Shenzhen Fibersail Technology Co Ltd

Neoptix Inc

Lightwave Logic Inc

Smart Sensing Solutions GmbH

Blue Road Research Cinogy Technologies GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE



4.1 Market Overview



4.2 Market Drivers



4.3 Market Restraints



4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis



4.5 Regulatory Landscape



4.6 Technological Outlook



4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)



5.1 By Type



5.2 By Grating Wavelength Range



5.3 By End-User Industry



5.4 By Application

5.5 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Market Concentration



6.2 Strategic Moves



6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900