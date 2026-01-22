Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Factory Explosion Leaves Ten Dead

China Factory Explosion Leaves Ten Dead


2026-01-22 02:30:12
(MENAFN) The fatalities from a catastrophic industrial explosion at a northern Chinese steel facility have climbed to 10, with all eight individuals initially unaccounted for now confirmed deceased, a news agency disclosed Wednesday.

Emergency response command issued a statement revealing that the missing workers were recovered lifeless following exhaustive search operations at Baogang United Steel's plate manufacturing site in Baotou City, located within Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Sunday's devastating blast—triggered by a 650-cubic-meter pressurized spherical vessel holding saturated water and steam—left an additional 84 workers wounded. Medical authorities report all injured parties remain in stable medical condition.

Emergency services mobilized over 1,000 personnel from multiple governmental departments to execute rescue operations following the industrial disaster.

In the explosion's aftermath, local officials launched a sweeping city-wide audit designed to identify workplace safety vulnerabilities across industrial operations. Law enforcement authorities have pursued legal proceedings against company officials determined culpable for the incident.

Investigators continue examining the blast's root cause while officials manage post-disaster response protocols.

MENAFN22012026000045017169ID1110634518



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search