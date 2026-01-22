403
China Factory Explosion Leaves Ten Dead
(MENAFN) The fatalities from a catastrophic industrial explosion at a northern Chinese steel facility have climbed to 10, with all eight individuals initially unaccounted for now confirmed deceased, a news agency disclosed Wednesday.
Emergency response command issued a statement revealing that the missing workers were recovered lifeless following exhaustive search operations at Baogang United Steel's plate manufacturing site in Baotou City, located within Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Sunday's devastating blast—triggered by a 650-cubic-meter pressurized spherical vessel holding saturated water and steam—left an additional 84 workers wounded. Medical authorities report all injured parties remain in stable medical condition.
Emergency services mobilized over 1,000 personnel from multiple governmental departments to execute rescue operations following the industrial disaster.
In the explosion's aftermath, local officials launched a sweeping city-wide audit designed to identify workplace safety vulnerabilities across industrial operations. Law enforcement authorities have pursued legal proceedings against company officials determined culpable for the incident.
Investigators continue examining the blast's root cause while officials manage post-disaster response protocols.
