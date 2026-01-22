403
Syria labels al-Hol camp, SDF prisons as “restricted security areas”
(MENAFN) Syria’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that al-Hol camp, located in the northeastern province of Hasakah, along with detention facilities taken over from the SDF, have been designated as restricted security zones.
In an official statement, the ministry said security forces are actively stabilizing these locations while continuing operations to locate remaining fugitives linked to ISIS (Daesh). It added that authorities are also working to finalize the collection of required information in order to fully reestablish control over the security situation at al-Hol camp and similar facilities.
“These areas are currently being secured, and efforts are underway to search for the remaining escapees from ISIS (Daesh) prisoners, and complete the collection of necessary data to control the security situation in al-Hol camp and other such centers,” the statement said.
The ministry further cautioned that access to these zones is strictly prohibited, warning that anyone who violates the restrictions will face legal consequences. “Approaching these areas puts violators under penalty of legal accountability and prosecution,” it said.
