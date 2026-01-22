403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Drops Europe Tariffs Threat
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has abandoned his threat to slap new tariffs on European nations that resist his campaign to acquire Greenland from Denmark, following discussions with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Trump announced the reversal after what he characterized as a breakthrough conversation with Rutte on the conference sidelines.
"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. He indicated the arrangement would deliver advantages for both Washington and fellow NATO allies.
"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump wrote. He noted that his discussion with Rutte included Greenland's strategic importance to America's Golden Dome missile defense architecture.
Speaking to media afterward, Rutte confirmed that he and Trump reached consensus that "collectively we have to protect the Arctic region." The NATO chief added that Washington would maintain dialogue with Denmark and Greenland focused on blocking Russia and China from establishing presence on the island.
Trump has persistently argued that American ownership of Greenland is essential given its strategic positioning and to counter Moscow and Beijing's ambitions. He previously declared plans to impose a 10% tariff on European countries beginning in February, targeting Denmark among others, with escalation to 25% by June absent a settlement. Multiple NATO members condemned the proposal.
During his Davos appearance Wednesday, Trump reasserted his territorial claim on the Danish self-governing territory while ruling out military action.
Earlier Wednesday, the European Parliament halted proceedings on ratifying a trade agreement between the EU and Washington, citing opposition to Trump's tariff threats.
Trump announced the reversal after what he characterized as a breakthrough conversation with Rutte on the conference sidelines.
"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. He indicated the arrangement would deliver advantages for both Washington and fellow NATO allies.
"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump wrote. He noted that his discussion with Rutte included Greenland's strategic importance to America's Golden Dome missile defense architecture.
Speaking to media afterward, Rutte confirmed that he and Trump reached consensus that "collectively we have to protect the Arctic region." The NATO chief added that Washington would maintain dialogue with Denmark and Greenland focused on blocking Russia and China from establishing presence on the island.
Trump has persistently argued that American ownership of Greenland is essential given its strategic positioning and to counter Moscow and Beijing's ambitions. He previously declared plans to impose a 10% tariff on European countries beginning in February, targeting Denmark among others, with escalation to 25% by June absent a settlement. Multiple NATO members condemned the proposal.
During his Davos appearance Wednesday, Trump reasserted his territorial claim on the Danish self-governing territory while ruling out military action.
Earlier Wednesday, the European Parliament halted proceedings on ratifying a trade agreement between the EU and Washington, citing opposition to Trump's tariff threats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment