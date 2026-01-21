Kathryn Frese Releases New Book Coffee, Code, And Llcs: A Practical Playbook For Modern Solo Founders

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Coffee, Code, and LLCs: A Practical Playbook for Modern Solo Founders by Kathryn Frese"

Coffee, Code, and LLCs: A Practical Playbook for Modern Solo Founders by Kathryn Frese delivers a grounded, real-world guide for entrepreneurs building and running businesses without teams, excessive resources, or impossible schedules. This technical project management title provides a clear, actionable framework for founders who are balancing multiple responsibilities while striving to grow sustainable companies.

Designed for solo founders juggling client work, compliance, marketing, product development, and daily operations, Coffee, Code, and LLCs goes beyond theory to show how artificial intelligence can function as a practical business partner. Drawing from firsthand experience operating three distinct LLCs across federal security, veteran services, and collectibles, Frese explains how AI can be used to structure ideas, streamline workflows, simplify legal and compliance tasks, and accelerate execution without adding chaos.

Inside the book, readers will find step-by-step guidance on designing a clean multi-LLC portfolio, transforming rough ideas into sellable products and services, building founder-friendly operating systems, and creating consistent marketing across multiple brands. The playbook also includes actionable mini-guides, practical AI prompts, founder insights, and a 30-day implementation roadmap that can be applied immediately, even by those without a technical background.

Coffee, Code, and LLCs is positioned as a practical toolkit for founders who want to build durable businesses now, not someday. With an emphasis on clarity, sustainability, and intentional growth, the book speaks directly to entrepreneurs seeking smarter ways to work, faster ways to execute, and more confidence in running their businesses day to day.

About the Author

Kate Frese is a retired Navy Supply Corps officer with extensive experience in acquisition management, contract negotiation, and supply chain optimization. She holds a Master of Science in Accounting from Loyola University Chicago and a Master's in Contract Management from the Naval Postgraduate School. As the founder of Blue Violet Services and creator of innovative business apps, Kate is passionate about leveraging technology to empower veterans, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. When she's not building digital solutions, you'll find her enjoying strong coffee, collecting Pokémon cards, or championing veteran support initiatives.

Coffee, Code, and LLCs: A Practical Playbook for Modern Solo Founders is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details Coffee, Code, and LLCs: A Practical Playbook for Modern Solo Founders Author: Kathryn Frese Genre: Technical Project Management Publisher: Independently Published Publication Date: December 10, 2025 ISBN: 9798278232285