Sim Shalom The Online Synagogue Offers Havdalah Services

Sim Shalom, the pioneering online synagogue dedicated to inclusive, musical, and progressive Jewish worship, is now offering weekly Havdalah services every Saturday night-online and accessible to all. These moving and meaningful services mark the end of Shabbat and usher in the new week with song, reflection, and connection.

Led by JSLI-trained Rabbi Shoshana Karlin and Rabbi Michael Kengmana, the services offer a soulful, participatory experience that blends tradition with innovation. Featuring live music, blessings over wine, spices, and candlelight, and teachings that uplift and inspire, Sim Shalom's Havdalah is a digital gathering place for those seeking community and spiritual renewal from anywhere in the world.

“Havdalah is one of the most beautiful rituals in Judaism-a moment of transition, of light into darkness, and of sacred intention,” says Rabbi Shoshana Karlin.“To be able to share that with people across the globe is a blessing.”

Rabbi Michael Kengmana was born and raised in New York City, but after three decades of living the fast New York City life decided to pack up his life and start out anew in the mountains of Colorado where Michael spends his days as a special education teacher for high schoolers. Kengmana has spent the past decade as a special education teacher and learning specialist supporting students to realize that they are capable and have the tools inside of them already to succeed. He has seen the many ways that students, particularly those with disabilities, can be left behind by our educational system and strives to find ways to subvert this in order to create more equitable and inclusive educational experiences.

Rabbi Michael Kengmana says, " My intention as an educator and as a Rabbi is to do the best I can to offer the type of support that lets everyone know they have not failed or are lacking; that if we are brave enough to open ourselves up on this journey, there are people who care to walk alongside us."

Rooted in a lifelong passion for Torah and deep faith, Rabbi Shoshana Karlin brings together a background in martial arts, psychology, and healing arts to guide others toward spiritual wholeness and connection. Her path has woven through teaching, counseling, and community leadership; each step grounded in compassion and the belief in every person's divine potential. Karlin is devoted to Jewish advocacy through education, Torah, tradition, and community. Rabbi Shoshana offers inclusive spiritual leadership, welcoming all who seek belonging, meaning, and light, and works to make Jewish learning and life accessible to every soul.

The Havdalah services are free and open to everyone, regardless of background or belief. Participants can join via Zoom each Saturday evening at the conclusion of Shabbat. Links and times are available on SimShalom.

Rabbi Steven Blane and Sim Shalom continues to redefine what it means to be a Jewish spiritual community in the digital age, offering a full calendar of services, classes, and holiday observances-all online and rooted in Jewish Universalism, inclusivity, and love.