Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Conditions Continue As Normal Winter Conditions Return

Bengaluru is experiencing normal winter conditions with sunny skies and cool nights. Cloud cover may increase over the weekend, while fog is likely during early morning hours. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 28°C with moderate AQI levels.

Bengaluru has settled back into its normal winter pattern, with clear and cloudless skies dominating the past ten days.

The city has been experiencing pleasant daytime conditions and cool winter nights, indicating stable weather and comfortable temperatures for residents.

From Saturday to Monday, cloud cover is expected to increase across Bengaluru and other parts of south interior Karnataka.

There is also a possibility of isolated passing drizzles during this period, which may bring brief changes in weather conditions without significantly affecting temperatures.

Currently, Bengaluru is witnessing sunny weather with a clear sky and a temperature of around 20°C.

Humidity levels are at about 44 percent, while winds are blowing at nearly 20.5 km/h.

Air quality remains in the moderate category, with AQI values ranging between 60 and 105.

The next 24 to 48 hours are expected to remain largely stable, with mainly clear skies across the city. Fog or mist is likely during the early morning hours in some areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C, while the minimum temperature may dip to about 14°C, maintaining typical winter conditions.