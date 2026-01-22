Genelia Deshmukh Says 'New Beginnings' As She Starts Working On 'Gunmaaster G9'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh has started working on her next film“Gunmaaster G9” starring Emraan Hashmi and tagged it as“new beginnings."

Genelia offered a quiet glimpse into a fresh chapter as she took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture that captured only a soft side profile of her face. Keeping it minimal yet meaningful, she added a“New Beginning” sticker on the image and captioned it with“#GunmaasterG9.”

“Gunmaster G9” is an action film directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana. The film is a classic 1979 Indian spy film, Surakksha, featuring the original Gunmaster G9 character played by Mithun Chakraborty. The new film will have music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Talking about the actress, she will soon be seen in Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming horror comedy“Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Manoj, Genelia in September 2025, wrote on her official Instagram handle: "First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin."

"A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought:“When we're scared, we run to the police. But where do the police run when they're scared? #PoliceStationMeinBhoot," the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress added.

She began her acting career with the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, and earned recognition in the Tamil film Boys, the same year. She further earned praises for her portrayals in the 2008 romantic comedies Santosh Subramaniam and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

She has worked in films such as Satyam, Masti, Sye, Sachein, Happy, Dhee, Ready, Katha, Urumi, Force, Velayudham and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Following her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh, with whom she has two sons, she took a long hiatus from acting. The actress had a career comeback with the Marathi film Ved in 2022.