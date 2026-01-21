Ascentis Holdings Launches, Bringing Three Established Businesses Under One Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform unifies Ascentis Independent Advisors, Ascentis Wealth Management and Ascentis Asset Management, enhancing support, strengthening investment capabilities and expanding continuity options for fee-based advisors and their clients

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentis Holdings today announced its formation, unifying three established businesses under one company: Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), Ascentis Asset Management (AAM) and Ascentis Independent Advisors (AIA).

Ascentis Holdings is a next-generation formulation of wealth management and asset management for independent advisor businesses, guided by the company's mission to manage the complexities of wealth so clients can keep growing. It is designed to give advisors flexible, institutional-grade support through disciplined practice management, structured investment processes, and a shared support and technology platform.

Derived from the word“ascent,” Ascentis reflects a philosophy centered on upward progress and long-term financial elevation. The platform combines fiduciary advice capabilities with investment resources and operating support, without compromising advisor independence or choice. Overall, it supports advisors in 16 states with over $2 billion in client assets and 43 advisors1.

Michael Mansur, CFP, and Clint Sorenson, CMT, CFA, founded Ascentis Holdings and oversee the holding company, serving as CEOs of AWM and AAM, respectively. They formed their first strategic partnership with John Nahas and Golden State Equity Partners to add the operational depth and infrastructure experience needed to strengthen the platform's foundation and accelerate the goals they set from the start.

Nahas leads AIA and serves as a founding partner in the broader Ascentis platform, focused on supporting independent advisors who want flexibility backed by scale and resources.

"Ascentis Holdings gives experienced, high-performing advisors the freedom to run their businesses their way, backed by infrastructure that drives a more consistent client experience," said Mansur. "In the end, advisors stay in control, while the platform adds the institutional depth that makes the model durable."

Three Divisions, One Platform

AWM is designed for advisory teams who prefer to operate under a shared brand and centralized infrastructure. It provides a consistent client experience supported by coordinated planning resources and a platform built to reduce operational burden so teams can stay focused on advice and client service. Mansur is a long-time wealth management executive with experience across both large-firm and independent advisory environments.

In addition to his role as CEO of AAM, Sorenson also serves as CIO. AAM supports advisor businesses across Ascentis Holdings while remaining available to outside advisors. It merged WealthShield's asset management business and Golden State's in-house asset management program, bringing investment research, portfolio implementation, manager due diligence and ongoing monitoring under one platform.

AIA supports fee-based independent advisors who want the autonomy to operate under their own brands while leveraging institutional infrastructure. AIA includes the fee-based advisory business and related advisor affiliations previously operating as part of Golden State Equity Partners.

Advisors on the AIA platform maintain control of their client relationships and positioning while accessing compliance support, technology, operational resources and marketing capabilities. Nahas, CEO of AIA, previously co-founded Golden State Equity Partners and has nearly two decades of experience leading advisor growth initiatives, recruiting and transitions.

Why Ascentis Holdings, Why Now

Ascentis Holdings serves fee-based advisors working with affluent individuals, families and business owners who want growth and expect coordinated advice across investments, taxes, estate planning and business planning, including access to alternative strategies delivered through a consistent process designed to improve the probability of clients achieving their goals.

Through AIA and AWM, advisors can choose the operating model that fits their practice while leveraging AAM for investment management, portfolio implementation and ongoing oversight. The structure also provides ownership growth opportunities for business leaders across the platform.

Ascentis Holdings sees a clear growth opportunity as client expectations rise, and advisors look for scalable support and continuity options. The company expects to expand its already successful base over the year ahead through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

"Advisors are being asked to deliver deeper planning and a more consistent investment experience as client needs get more complex, all while running lean businesses," Nahas said. "Ascentis Holdings brings together flexible operating support, disciplined practice management and a unified, institutional-grade asset management platform so advisors can grow without sacrificing independence or choice."

"Ascentis Holdings is built for the second half of this decade," Sorenson said. "We strengthen investment capabilities through AAM, expand planning and operational support across the platform and provide continuity options that help advisors evolve their practices over time."

About Ascentis Holdings

Ascentis Wealth Holdings, LLC (“Ascentis”) is a holding company that owns or controls multiple Registered Investment Adviser (“RIA”) firms. Advisory services may be provided by Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), Ascentis Asset Management (AAM) and/or Ascentis Independent Advisors (AIA), investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each RIA affiliated with Ascentis operates as a separate legal entity and is solely responsible for its own advisory services, disclosures and regulatory compliance.

Together, AWM, AAM and AIA form a next-generation wealth management platform offering fee-based advisors flexible affiliation options, disciplined practice management resources and structured investment processes, all supported by a shared technology and service infrastructure. Ascentis supports advisors serving affluent individuals, families and business owners, with investment capabilities spanning traditional and alternative strategies.

1. SEC Filings as of January 15, 2026

