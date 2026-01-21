Axi To Attend Money Expo Mexico 2026 - Showcasing Trading Solutions And Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD brokeris set to participate in Money Expo Mexico 2026, taking place on February 18–19, 2026, at the, as industry interest in multi-asset trading solutions and strategic partnerships continues to grow across the region.

At the event, Axi will present its latest trading solutions. This includes Copy Trading, its expanding crypto product suite, and Axi Select, the firm's structured trader funding and progression programme. Prospective partners will have the opportunity to discuss collaboration opportunities aimed at supporting long-term growth within the trading ecosystem.

Money Expo Mexico is one of the region's key financial events, bringing together brokers, traders, investors, fintech providers, and industry leaders to discuss market developments, innovation, and the evolving needs of traders in global markets.

Santiago Vazquez-Munoz, Global Head of Sales at Axi, shared:“We are excited to connect with traders, partners, and industry professionals at Money Expo Mexico 2026. Our mission remains to empower traders and partners with the tools, insights, and conditions needed to maximise every opportunity. We look forward to showcasing how Axi continues to deliver value across trading and partnerships.”

Throughout the two-day event, visitors to the Axi booth will have the opportunity to meet the Axi team, gain insight into its trading platforms and products, and participate in exclusive on-site activities. Representatives will also be available to discuss partnership models, market trends, and how Axi supports traders operating across multiple asset classes.

About Axi:

Axi is a global online FX and CFD brand, serving thousands of clients in over 100 countries. It offers CFDs across multiple asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Crypto, and more.

