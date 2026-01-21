Wool Market Projected To Expand At A 6.5% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The wool industry has witnessed remarkable progress in recent years, fueled by rising consumer preferences and expanding applications. As global markets continue to embrace natural fibers, wool is positioned for sustained growth, driven by trends in fashion, sustainability, and technical innovation. Below is an overview of the wool market's current size, key growth drivers, leading regional players, and future outlook.

Wool Market Size and Growth Projections Through 2026 and Beyond

Recent years have seen the wool market expand significantly, with its size expected to increase from $8.56 billion in 2025 to $9.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This rise has been fueled by strong demand for traditional wool textiles, a surge in winter clothing sales, broad usage in blankets and interior textiles, growth in sheep farming, and a greater appreciation for natural fibers. Looking ahead, the wool market is forecasted to reach $11.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. This future expansion is largely driven by increasing consumer interest in sustainable fashion, the growing role of wool in technical textiles, the premium wool apparel segment's rise, a shift toward eco-friendly consumer choices, and the wider adoption of ethical wool certifications. Key trends shaping the market include an emphasis on biodegradable fibers, popularity gains for premium wool products, growth in wool-based high-performance wear, expanded use in home furnishings, and a stronger focus on ethical and traceable wool production.

Download a free sample of the wool market report:



Understanding Wool and Its Primary Uses

Wool is the soft, curly, or wavy undercoat of various mammals, composed of keratin fibers that are naturally coated with fine scales. It is harvested by shearing fleece from sheep and other animals. The material is predominantly used to manufacture winter clothing, accessories, and blankets, where its insulating properties are highly valued.

Retail Clothing Sales as a Major Growth Driver for the Wool Market

One of the main forces propelling the wool market's expansion is the increase in retail sales of clothing. The business of buying garments from producers and selling them to consumers often benefits wool, as it is a favored fabric in apparel production. As more customers purchase wool-based items, demand for raw wool rises accordingly. Additionally, higher retail sales improve wool's visibility and consumer awareness, encouraging further demand for wool products. Urbanization also plays a significant role by boosting clothing retail sales overall. For example, in October 2025, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 0.9% rise in retail sales volume in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, driven by favorable summer weather and continuous growth in non-store retailers. This retail growth in clothing sales is a key contributor to the expanding wool market.

View the full wool market report:



Regional Leaders in the Wool Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for wool. However, Western Europe is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the global wool market during the forecast period. The wool market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Wool Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Fabrics Market Report 2026

/report/fabrics-global-market-report

Cotton Yarn Market Report 2026

/report/cotton-yarn-global-market-report

Mineral Wool Market Report 2026

/report/mineral-wool-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "