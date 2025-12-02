403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bangladesh Returns Remains of Japanese Soldiers from World War II
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has repatriated the remains of 18 Japanese soldiers interred during World War II at the Chattogram War Cemetery after more than eight decades.
A 10-member expert team appointed by the Japanese government conducted the exhumation, while the Bangladesh Army provided essential security and administrative assistance throughout the procedure, according to a media statement from the Bangladesh Army on Monday.
The Chattogram War Cemetery was originally established by the British military during World War II to bury and honor soldiers who lost their lives in combat. Out of the 731 soldiers buried there, 19 were Japanese, as stated in the official description of the cemetery.
Following the completion of the exhumation, a contingent of the Bangladesh Army performed a Guard of Honor with full military honors on Nov. 28, after which the remains were formally sent back to Japan.
Earlier, in 2024, at the Japanese government’s request, the remains of 23 Japanese soldiers were similarly exhumed and returned from the Mainamati War Cemetery in Cumilla.
This initiative marks Japan’s first-ever project to repatriate the remains of soldiers home, nearly 80 years after World War II.
The soldiers had originally been taken to the region as prisoners by British forces during the war.
Both cemeteries are recognized as historical sites and tourist attractions in Bangladesh, reflecting the country’s wartime history.
A 10-member expert team appointed by the Japanese government conducted the exhumation, while the Bangladesh Army provided essential security and administrative assistance throughout the procedure, according to a media statement from the Bangladesh Army on Monday.
The Chattogram War Cemetery was originally established by the British military during World War II to bury and honor soldiers who lost their lives in combat. Out of the 731 soldiers buried there, 19 were Japanese, as stated in the official description of the cemetery.
Following the completion of the exhumation, a contingent of the Bangladesh Army performed a Guard of Honor with full military honors on Nov. 28, after which the remains were formally sent back to Japan.
Earlier, in 2024, at the Japanese government’s request, the remains of 23 Japanese soldiers were similarly exhumed and returned from the Mainamati War Cemetery in Cumilla.
This initiative marks Japan’s first-ever project to repatriate the remains of soldiers home, nearly 80 years after World War II.
The soldiers had originally been taken to the region as prisoners by British forces during the war.
Both cemeteries are recognized as historical sites and tourist attractions in Bangladesh, reflecting the country’s wartime history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment