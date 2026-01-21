403
Man receives life sentence for killing former Japanese PM Abe
(MENAFN) Tetsuya Yamagami, who fatally shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a rally in Nara in 2022, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, over three years after the attack.
Almost 700 people gathered outside Nara District Court on Wednesday for the sentencing hearing. Abe’s assassination, carried out in broad daylight, shocked Japan—a nation with extremely low gun crime—and triggered investigations into the Unification Church’s practices and its connections to politicians in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The scandal led to the resignation of several cabinet ministers.
