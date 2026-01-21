Azerbaijan's Gold Imports Surge As Global Gold Prices Hit Record Highs

Azerbaijan significantly increased its non‐monetary gold imports in the first eleven months of 2025, according to official data. During this period, the country imported 48,402 kilograms of gold, with the total value of imports reaching about 5 billion 41.73 million USD, a substantial rise from the same period in 2024. In the first eleven months of 2024, gold imports stood at 34,083 kilograms valued at about 2 billion 714.76 million USD, meaning both volume and value jumped sharply year‐on‐year, Azernews reports.

