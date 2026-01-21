Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Gold Imports Surge As Global Gold Prices Hit Record Highs

Azerbaijan's Gold Imports Surge As Global Gold Prices Hit Record Highs


2026-01-21 05:06:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan significantly increased its non‐monetary gold imports in the first eleven months of 2025, according to official data. During this period, the country imported 48,402 kilograms of gold, with the total value of imports reaching about 5 billion 41.73 million USD, a substantial rise from the same period in 2024. In the first eleven months of 2024, gold imports stood at 34,083 kilograms valued at about 2 billion 714.76 million USD, meaning both volume and value jumped sharply year‐on‐year, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN21012026000195011045ID1110629398



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search