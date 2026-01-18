403
Russia plans to launch domestic satellite internet network by 2027
(MENAFN) Russia is preparing to roll out its own satellite-based internet system designed to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink, with full deployment expected by 2027, according to official statements from the country’s space sector leadership.
Starlink delivers high-speed connectivity through the world’s largest constellation of satellites, with more than 9,000 currently operating in low-Earth orbit. Since its launch in 2020, the service has expanded to over 9 million users across more than 150 countries and territories, according to company figures, although it is not formally offered in Russia.
During a recent media briefing, Russia’s space agency chief presented a domestically developed satellite internet terminal, explaining that the device is intended to provide broadband access to users anywhere in the world. He added that large-scale manufacturing of the equipment is scheduled to begin before the end of the year, as stated by reports.
The system, known as ‘Rassvet’ (dawn), will rely on an orbital network of more than 300 satellites, which is expected to ensure that the service becomes fully operational by next year, according to officials.
“It is very important to provide connectivity to all territories that are not covered by terrestrial communication networks,” Bakanov stressed.
Earlier remarks by parliamentary officials indicated that the low-Earth orbit constellation is intended to serve as Russia’s strategic answer to the US-based Starlink network, as noted by reports.
