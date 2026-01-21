Nansen Debuts Autonomous AI Crypto Trading On Base And Solana

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Nansen has rolled out autonomous trading tools that enable users to deploy AI agents and natural language prompts to execute cryptocurrency trades directly from its mobile app. The expansion marks a shift from data-centric analytics toward end-to-end transaction execution, with the aim of widening access for retail traders. While continuing to surface on-chain signals and research, Nansen now offers a simplified, conversational pathway into markets-one that retains user oversight and aims to shorten the loop between insight and action.



AI-driven trade execution launched on Base and Solana, with plans to broaden to additional networks.

Nansen AI analyzes on-chain signals and provides data-driven insights before trading, in a model the company calls“vibe trading.”

Cross-chain execution via Jupiter, OKX, and LI; embedded Nansen Wallet powered by Privy. Availability starts now, with regulatory restrictions excluding certain jurisdictions for compliance reasons.

Key Takeaways

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. No immediate price movement data was disclosed.

Market context: The rollout aligns with a broader industry push toward AI-assisted trading as platforms seek to democratize access for retail participants and streamline decision-to-action workflows.

Nansen adds AI-driven trade execution

Nansen has introduced autonomous trading tools that let users place trades via conversational prompts in its mobile app, expanding beyond analytics to execution. The capability is designed for retail users seeking a simpler route into crypto markets without navigating traditional charts or order books.

Nansen AI can analyze on-chain signals and provide data-driven insights to guide investor decisions, before executing trades in what the company calls“vibe trading.” The approach blends analytics with automated execution while ensuring the user remains in control of every move.

The trading interface will initially support activity on the Base and Solana blockchains, with plans to expand to additional networks in the future, Nansen said.

The AI interface draws on Nansen's proprietary on-chain database, which the company claims contains hundreds of millions of labeled blockchain addresses, aiming to offer more reliable market analysis than general-purpose AI models.

“For years, Nansen has focused on surfacing high-quality on-chain signals for investors,” said Alex Svanevik, Nansen's co-founder and CEO.“This launch allows users to act on those insights directly within our product.”

For cross-chain trading execution across Solana and Base, Nansen partnered with Jupiter, the crypto exchange OKX, and cross-chain protocol LI, which will facilitate support for more upcoming blockchain networks.

Trading is handled through the embedded Nansen Wallet, powered by Privy's self-custodied wallet experience.

The company said autonomous trading would be available to users starting Wednesday, excluding residents of certain jurisdictions, including Singapore, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Russia and parts of Ukraine, citing regulatory restrictions.

Launch highlights rise of AI

The launch comes amid growing interest in AI-assisted trading across the crypto industry, as companies experiment with automated strategies and conversational interfaces to lower barriers for retail participation.

Recent testing has shown that lower-cost Chinese AI models can outperform larger Western systems in crypto trading tasks. In an autonomous trading competition, models including QWEN3 MAX and DeepSeek generated stronger results than several higher-profile AI chatbots, with QWEN3 the only model to post positive returns.

The results highlighted ongoing limitations in real-time market execution among even the most advanced general-purpose AI systems.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.