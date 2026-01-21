Georgia's Trade With Azerbaijan Grows Slightly But Partner Ranking Slips

In 2025, Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan reached 1.36 billion USD, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the previous year, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Azernews reports. Despite the growth in volume, Azerbaijan...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%