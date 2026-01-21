403
Reports documents prisons beneath stadium liberated from YPG/SDF
(MENAFN) Reporters from a Turkish news agency recently documented a network of tunnels and a prison located beneath al-Aswad Stadium in Raqqa, Syria, which was recently liberated from the YPG/SDF terrorist group.
The Syrian Army launched an operation against the YPG/SDF on January 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The offensive later extended east of the river, with support from local Arab tribes, bringing much of the territory previously controlled by the group under government authority.
A ceasefire and integration agreement between Damascus and the YPG/SDF includes the full withdrawal of the group from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces east of the Euphrates, the transfer of public institutions in Hasakah to government control, central authority over border crossings and energy resources, and the option for individual YPG/SDF members to integrate into security forces.
By early Monday, the Syrian Army had taken control of Raqqa after advancing to the province’s administrative borders over the weekend, effectively ending the SDF’s control that had been in place since 2017 with US backing. The Syrian Defense Ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the SDF, which took effect at 8 pm local time.
