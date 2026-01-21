Trump WEF Visit Delayed By Plane Fault

Shortly after take-off, the crew on board Air Force One noticed a“minor electrical problem”, Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told journalists travelling with him.

Davos turns into 'Little America'

The flight turned back, landing at Joint Base Andrews military airfield near the US capital Washington, before Trump transferred to another aircraft.

Trump's arrival in Davos, where he is due to give a speech in the early afternoon, is therefore likely to be delayed.

