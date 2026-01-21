Airbrush Launches Airbrush Studio, Bringing AI-Powered Portrait Retouching To Windows And Macos

MENAFN - GetNews)Pixocial Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., the developer behind the photo editing app Airbrush, today announced the launch of Airbrush Studio, a new desktop photo-editing application forand. The company said the release is designed to streamline portrait retouching with AI tools that turn traditionally time-consuming edits into simpler, guided actions.

Airbrush Studio is positioned as a desktop companion to Airbrush's established mobile editing experience, with a focus on portrait-specific adjustments and“natural” results. In the announcement, Pixocial described the product as aimed at photographers, creators, and enthusiasts who want faster workflows without losing creative control.

“Our goal is to help photographers stay focused on their creative vision, whether they're behind the lens or refining the final image,” said Lia Qu, Product Lead at Airbrush Studio, in the release.

Features highlighted at launch

Pixocial said Airbrush Studio“transforms advanced editing techniques into simple, one-click solutions,” and introduced several portrait tools as part of the initial release, including:

Open Eyes / Closed-Eye Fix: A tool designed for group photos where a subject blinked, intended to produce realistic open-eye results that match the photo's lighting and angle.

Expression Adjustment: A feature meant to help users refine facial expressions with minimal effort.

Skin Retouch: Adjustable retouching controls intended to improve skin appearance while maintaining natural texture and details.

Availability

According to Pixocial, Airbrush Studio is available now as a free download for both Windows and Mac via Airbrush's official website.

About Airbrush

Pixocial described Airbrush as an“intuitive photo editing” brand with a large global user base and said it is expanding its mobile experience to desktop through Airbrush Studio.