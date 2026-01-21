403
US catholic clerics denounces Washington’s partisan foreign policy
(MENAFN) Three leading Catholic cardinals in the United States issued a joint declaration sharply criticizing what they characterized as an increasingly divisive and politicized approach to US foreign relations.
In their remarks, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, and Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark argued that the pursuit of peace by the United States has been diminished and narrowed into a framework of “destructive policies,” as stated by reports. They contended that recent international actions linked to Washington reflect a troubling departure from ethical principles.
According to the statement, developments such as the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, efforts by the US to obtain Greenland, and the continuing war in Ukraine “have raised basic questions about the use of military force and the meaning of peace,” prompting what the clerics described as the most serious moral scrutiny of US foreign policy since the conclusion of the Cold War.
The cardinals warned that core values underpinning global peacebuilding are being eroded. As they noted, “The building of just and sustainable peace… is being reduced to partisan categories that encourage polarization and destructive policies,” referencing recent remarks delivered by Pope Leo XIV to diplomats accredited to the Vatican earlier this month.
The pope, according to accounts of the address, identified “the weakness of multilateralism” as a major concern, arguing that cooperative dialogue among nations has been supplanted by “a diplomacy based on force, by either individuals or groups of allies.” He further cautioned that “a zeal for war is spreading.”
In their appeal, the three archbishops called on Washington to adopt a diplomatic course “that respects and advances the right to human life, religious liberty, and the enhancement of human dignity.” They explicitly rejected “war as an instrument for narrow national interests” and urged the United States to commit itself to achieving a “just and lasting peace.”
While the statement did not name President Donald Trump, it was released amid renewed insistence by his administration on acquiring Greenland, including threats of sanctions and tariffs against NATO members opposing the move. The recent US military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s president has also drawn global criticism, with several countries warning that such actions threaten international stability and risk weakening the existing world order, according to reports.
