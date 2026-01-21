403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgian Premier says Trump’s threats against Greenland are “unheard of”
(MENAFN) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s approach toward Greenland, describing threats of military force against Denmark as “unheard of” and warning that proposed trade penalties targeting NATO partners could prove “catastrophic.”
According to reports, tensions escalated after Washington imposed tariffs last week on eight European NATO members — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland — all of which had stationed limited military units in Greenland. The Arctic territory, which governs itself under Danish sovereignty, has been identified by Trump as a potential candidate for US annexation. These steps have further strained relations between the United States and its European allies, exposing growing fractures within the alliance.
While speaking to reporters on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, De Wever used unusually blunt language, accusing the US president of crossing Europe’s “red lines” and stressing that the European Union stands ready to protect its sovereignty.
“We have to tell Trump as Europe: here and no further. Back down or we’re going all the way,” he said.
The Belgian prime minister argued that accommodating Washington’s pressure tactics only emboldens further escalation. “The more you indulge him, the more brazen he becomes,” the head of Belgian government added.
De Wever cautioned that such measures risk undermining the very foundations of transatlantic relations, suggesting that threats directed at NATO allies could represent a decisive breaking point. He also indicated that discussions with Trump are scheduled to take place in Davos on Wednesday, alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, according to reports.
According to reports, tensions escalated after Washington imposed tariffs last week on eight European NATO members — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland — all of which had stationed limited military units in Greenland. The Arctic territory, which governs itself under Danish sovereignty, has been identified by Trump as a potential candidate for US annexation. These steps have further strained relations between the United States and its European allies, exposing growing fractures within the alliance.
While speaking to reporters on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, De Wever used unusually blunt language, accusing the US president of crossing Europe’s “red lines” and stressing that the European Union stands ready to protect its sovereignty.
“We have to tell Trump as Europe: here and no further. Back down or we’re going all the way,” he said.
The Belgian prime minister argued that accommodating Washington’s pressure tactics only emboldens further escalation. “The more you indulge him, the more brazen he becomes,” the head of Belgian government added.
De Wever cautioned that such measures risk undermining the very foundations of transatlantic relations, suggesting that threats directed at NATO allies could represent a decisive breaking point. He also indicated that discussions with Trump are scheduled to take place in Davos on Wednesday, alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment