Danish member of MEP attacks Trump with profanity-laced comment
(MENAFN) A Danish representative in the European Parliament delivered a sharply worded rebuke of US President Donald Trump during a Tuesday debate focused on Greenland, accusing EU institutions of failing to respond forcefully to renewed pressure from Washington over the Arctic territory.
Anders Vistisen of the Danish People’s Party began his remarks with a direct insult, declaring: “Let me put this in words you might understand. Mr. President, f**k off.” According to reports, he had used the same phrase previously in the chamber shortly after Trump was inaugurated for a second term in January 2025.
Trump has for years expressed interest in bringing Greenland under US control. The island, which governs itself under Danish sovereignty and has a population of roughly 56,000, has been portrayed by Trump as strategically vital in countering what he describes as threats from Russia and China. Both countries have rejected those claims, while Moscow has criticized NATO’s growing military presence in the Arctic, according to reports.
In recent weeks, Trump’s renewed push has heightened tensions with European NATO members. European governments have reiterated that Greenland’s status cannot be altered and have warned that any attempt to do so would breach international law, while Denmark has maintained that the issue is not open for negotiation.
Vistisen argued that strong language is necessary when dealing with the US president, stating that “the only language Trump understands is direct language and the only rebuttal that Trump understands is a strong word from the EU.” He accused the bloc of failing to respond appropriately, claiming that “the EU has given in,” and expressed hope that it would “finally wake up and take action.”
As part of a response to Trump’s statements, Denmark has sent troops to Greenland to participate in the Arctic Endurance exercise, according to reports. European officials have warned that any US military action against a fellow NATO member would effectively shatter the alliance.
Trump has previously said he might obtain Greenland “the hard way,” and has not ruled out the use of force. He has also announced 10% tariffs on eight European NATO countries that opposed his efforts regarding the island and that contributed small military units to a Danish-led exercise there.
On Tuesday, Trump shared AI-generated images on his Truth Social platform, according to reports. One image showed an expanded map of the United States that included Canada, Venezuela, and Greenland, while another depicted him planting a US flag on Greenland, marked as “US territory.”
