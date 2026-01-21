403
Most Americans believe government withholds Epstein files
(MENAFN) A recent poll finds that just 6% of Americans are satisfied with the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while the majority believe the US government is deliberately withholding information, as reported by a news outlet.
Despite a law passed by Congress requiring disclosure, the Justice Department says it has released less than 1% of the documents it is legally obligated to make public. The poll comes weeks after the December 19 deadline set by Congress for the full release of Epstein-related files.
In early January, officials estimated that under 1% of the records had been disclosed. They also told a court that around 80 additional criminal division attorneys were assigned to assist prosecutors in New York’s Southern District with reviewing the documents.
The poll shows that roughly two-thirds of Americans believe the federal government is intentionally withholding information. Only 16% think officials are doing everything possible to release the records, while the remainder say they do not have enough information to form an opinion.
Political affiliation appears to influence perceptions: about 9 in 10 Democrats and 72% of independents believe information is being withheld, compared with 42% of Republicans. Only a third of Republicans think officials are attempting to release all documents, with the remainder undecided.
